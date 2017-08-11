Death toll from strong China quake rises to 24

JIUZHAIGOU. KAZINFORM The death toll from a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan Province Tuesday night has risen to 24, with five still missing, by 9 p.m. Friday, according to Xinhua .

A total of 493 were injured, including 45 in serious condition, the quake rescue headquarters said in the latest casualties update.

More than 61,500 tourists and migrant workers, including 126 foreigners, were evacuated following the quake, which struck Jiuzhaigou County at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of 20 kilometers.

In addition, 23,477 local residents have been evacuated to safety.

Jiuzhaigou is a popular tourist destination in the mountains on the eastern edge of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. It is part of the Aba prefecture and is known for its ethnic minority communities, mountainous landscape, and stunning scenery.