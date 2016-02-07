Death toll from Taiwan powerful earthquake rises to 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck 28 miles southeast of the Taiwan's city of Tainan on Saturday, toppling multiple buildings, Sputnik reported.

Out of the 26 victims, 24 were found under the rubble of a 17-storey residential building destroyed by the earthquake in the city of Tainan, Xinhua news agency reported. The victims include six children, according to the media.

According to earlier media reports, at least 132 remained trapped under the rubble of the residential building.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az