ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 75 people have died and 28 others are missing in the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains last week in northern Vietnam, official sources reported Tuesday, according to EFE News Agency .

The Vietnam Central Committee for Flood and Storm Control said that the floods also left 38 injured in the provinces of Thai Binh, Hoa Binh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh and Yen Bai.