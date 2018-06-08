Death toll from volcano in Guatemala exceeds 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The death toll from the eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on Jun. 3 has risen to 109 after another 10 bodies were found, the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) reported Thursday, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

The INACIF said in a statement that seven of the bodies found were transferred to the morgue of Hunahpu village, in the south of Escuintla Department, and the three others to the central morgue in the capital.