Death toll in a campsite fire in Russia's Khabarovsk region rises to three

KHABAROVSK. KAZINFORM The death toll has risen to three in a fire that erupted in a campsite in the mountain-skiing complex «Kholdomi», located in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, the press service of the Khabarovsk Region governor and government told reporters, TASS reports.

The regional Center for Disaster Medicine informed TASS earlier that the death toll from the fire at a camping site in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region has climbed to two. Earlier reports said a girl had died and three children had been hospitalized in critical condition with extensive burns. «Another girl has just died,» the center’s spokesperson said.

Director of the Holdomi children’s camp Maxim Kuznetsov has been detained in the case of a deadly fire, which claimed the lives of three children.

«Yes, that’s true. An investigator detained me under Section 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code [as a suspect]. I have not been familiarized with case files yet,» he told TASS over the phone.