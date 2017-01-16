Death toll in Bishkek plane crash rises to 32

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Death toll in the Turkish Airlines cargo plane crash near Bishkek has reached 32 people, Kazinform correspondent reports from Bishkek.

According to the latest reports, 32 people, including 4 pilots, died as a result of the air crash during landing in Manas airport. First Vice Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziyev headed the crisis management center. Kyrgyz ministers of emergencies, transport and healthcare are currently at the crash scene.



Recall that the Boeing-744 cargo plane en-route Hong Kong-Istanbul crashed while landing near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan at 7:31 a.m. Bad weather conditions are blamed for the crash.