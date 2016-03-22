Death toll in Brussels attacks grows to 34 — media

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The death toll of the terrorist attacks in Brussels has grown to 34, says the local VRT news channel.

According to the channel, 20 people were killed in the metro blast, and another 14 were killed in the two blasts that occurred at the airport.

It was also reported that two people were detained near the Maelbeek subway station where one of the blasts had occurred.

A series of terrorist attacks hit the Belgian capital on Tuesday morning. Two explosions occurred at Brussels airport, another terrorist attack hit the Maalbeek metro station, near the European District.



Source: TASS