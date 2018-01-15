Death toll in California mudslides rises to 20
07:38, 15 January 2018
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The death toll in the flooding and landslide that last week hit Montecito, California - northwest of Los Angeles - rose to 20 on Sunday, with four people remaining missing, authorities said, EFE reports.
Santa Barbara County authorities reported the finding of another body on Saturday afternoon, saying that they will continue with their search for the missing after the devastation brought by a sudden heavy rainstorm last Tuesday.