Death toll in Egypt train collision rises to at least 41

CAIRO. KAZINFORM The death toll in a collision between two passenger trains in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has risen to 41, the Health Ministry announced on Saturday, according to EFE .

Another 132 people were injured in Friday's crash.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid told the state-run al-Ahram newspaper that most of the wounded were suffering mild to moderate injuries, noting only 12 were in serious condition.

Mujahid added that 47 people were discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary medical care.

However, state television reported on Saturday that 49 people had died in the train collision.

The accident occurred when a passenger train coming from Cairo to Alexandria rammed into the back of a train covering the Port Said-Alexandria route near the Khorshid station, 11 kilometers (7 miles) to the east of Alexandria, according to Egypt's Mena news agency.

The 13 Express train's engine and two cars at the end of the other train were overturned, Mena reported, citing Egypt's railway authority.

The Transport Ministry said railway traffic resumed on Saturday after the crushed train carriages were lifted off the tracks.

Egypt has seen several rail accidents, the deadliest of which took place in 2002 when more than 360 people died when a train heading to southern Egypt caught fire.