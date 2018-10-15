Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 2,091

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The death toll in the earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia last month has risen to 2,091, officials said on Sunday.

The region has felt 534 aftershocks since the Sept. 28 disaster, said officials of the central Sulawesi state, Anadolu Agency reports.

Some 80,000 people displaced by the disaster have been provided with tents, food, and water, they added.

Separately, during an annual meeting in Bali with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank said it is offering the Indonesian government up to $1 billion in standby loans to renovate quake-hit islands.

Last month, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi Island, triggering a tsunami in the cities of Donggala and Palu that towered up to 10 feet (three meters) high.