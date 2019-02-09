Death toll in Istanbul building collapse rises to 17

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - The death toll in Wednesday's building collapse in Istanbul has risen to 17, Turkey's health minister said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

A total of 13 people are in hospital, including two in serious condition, Fahrettin Koca said at the Lutfi Kirdar Kartal Training and Research Hospital, where he visited the victims.



Speaking in Istanbul Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences for the victims of the building collapse.



"There are lessons we need to learn," Erdogan said later, visiting the building site.



The seven-story building in Istanbul's Kartal district collapsed Wednesday for reasons as yet unknown with 30 residents inside.