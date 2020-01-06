Death toll in Jakarta floods rises to 67

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - The death toll in the worst flooding to hit Indonesia's capital and surrounding areas in over a decade has reached 67, the government's disaster agency said Monday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said almost 36,500 people have been displaced and that one person remains missing.

«People are advised to remain vigilant due to the potential for more heavy rainfall this week,» he said.Jakarta and its suburbs were hit by unusually heavy rain between Tuesday and Wednesday last week.According to the meteorological agency, the flooding was mainly caused by the high rainfall, the heaviest in the capital since records began in 1866. However, a lack of water-catchment areas, as well as ground subsidence and narrower rivers also contributed to the disaster, it said.

Source: Kyodo News