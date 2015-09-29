Death toll in Mecca stampede exceeds 4,000

MECCA. KAZINFORM - The death toll in Mecca stampede has reached 4,173 people, said the message from Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry.

A stampede occurred in the Mina valley, outside the Saudi city of Mecca, where Muslims were performing the Hajj rites Sept.25. The majority of the dead as a result of the stampede are the citizens of African countries. Moreover, the number of Iranian pilgrims killed in the crush has reached 239. The deadliest incidents during the Hajj pilgrimage: 1990 - 1427 pilgrims were killed in a pedestrian tunnel leading from Mecca to Mina tent city 1994 - 270 pilgrims were killed in stampede 1997 - 343 pilgrims were killed and around 1,500 got injured as a result of the fire 1998 - 118 pilgrims were killed in stampede 2001 - 35 pilgrims were killed in stampede 2004 - 251 pilgrims were killed in stampede during the Hajj rites 2006 - 345 pilgrims were killed in stampede during the Hajj rites Source: Trend.az