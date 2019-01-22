Death toll in Mexico's gas pipeline explosion rises to 91

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM The death toll in the gas pipeline explosion in Mexico has risen to 91, Governor of Hidalgo State Omar Fayad said on Tuesday.

"The death toll has climbed to 91 already," El Sol de Mexico newspaper quoted Fayad as saying, TASS reports.

On Monday Mexico's Health Minister Jorge Alcocer said 89 people died in the incident.

According to Fayad, over 50 people are in a critical condition, so it is very likely that the death toll "will only rise."

On January 18, the gas pipeline exploded near the town of Tlahuelilpan.