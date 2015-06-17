Death toll in S Kazakhstan road accident rises to 14

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The number of people killed in a horror road accident in South Kazakhstan region on Wednesday has increased from 8 to 14, authorities said on Thursday.

According to the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs, the number of victims of the terrible accident has increased to 14. 9 people have been killed on the site of the road accident. 5 people, who were admitted to the intensive care unit, have also died. Among them is the driver of Mercedes Sprinter minibus which collided with "HOWO" lorry. Five passengers of the minibus are in the emergency hospital. Doctors of the regional children's hospital are fighting for the lives of three children, aged 3, 4, and 9. Recall that the road accident occurred on Almaty-Shymkent highway June 16.