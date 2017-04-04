Death toll in St. Petersburg subway blast climbs to 14
"Today, we can verify the death of 14 people: eleven at the scene and three others died in an agonizing condition, one of them at the stage of transportation in the ambulance and two others - at a reception area of Mariinsky Hospital of injuries incompatible with life," she told reporters in St. Petersburg.
According to the minister, 49 people remain in hospitals now. "Thirteen have been released [from hospitals]. All patients are examined by the best specialists every day and are provided with medicine and blood," Skvortsova added.
An unidentified device went off at about 14:40 Moscow Time on Monday in a subway train car when the train was moving from Tekhnologichesky Institut station to Sennaya Ploshchad station.
The Russian Investigative Committee has qualified the blast as a terrorist attack, but other versions are looked into as well.
Source: TASS .