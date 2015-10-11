Death toll in Turkey&#39;s twin blasts rises to 95

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Death toll of the deadly twin blasts at a train station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Saturday (October 10) rose to 95, Russia's RIA Novosti reports.

The office of Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said in an official statement that over 240 people were injured and 48 are in critical condition. The investigation is underway. The explosions hit the train station where hundreds of people gathered for a peace rally.