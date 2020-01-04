  • kz
    Death toll increases amid catastrophic Australia bushfire conditions

    17:16, 04 January 2020
    SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australia continued to face hundreds of bushfires on Saturday amid «catastrophic» conditions in the south of the country where two more deaths have been confirmed, taking the toll to 21.

    The two deaths occurred on Kangaroo Island, some 112 kilometers (69.5 miles) from Adelaide, South Australia, where more than 100,000 hectares have been razed, mostly in Flinders Chase National Park, which is home to 60,000 kangaroos and 50,000 koalas, EFE-EPA reports.




