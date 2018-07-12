Death toll nears 200, thousands still in shelters in flood-hit Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The death toll reached 195 on Thursday as more bodies were found in western Japan, where thousands are still in shelters following massive floods and landslides caused by torrential rains last week.

The number of casualties announced by the National Police Agency could grow further as more than 60 people are still missing, according to local authorities, Kyodo reports.

More than 70,000 rescuers continued to search for the missing in the affected areas, including the hardest-hit Hiroshima, Okayama and Ehime prefectures.

About 6,700 people remained in shelters as of 5:30 a.m., according to Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The number has dropped from more than 30,000 evacuated at one point Sunday.

