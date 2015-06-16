Death toll of flood victims in Tbilisi reaches 13 people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of flood victims in Tbilisi has increased to 13 people, the press service of the government of Georgia reported.

"Thirteen people are dead, nine are still missing," said the press service.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Protection of Georgia said heavy rains caused a devastating flood that set off landslides in the suburbs of Tbilisi and temporal shutoff of the Vere River, where the water level then rose.

The landslide, which took place in the Bagebi suburb of Tbilisi, has blocked the Vere River, which created a risk of recurrence of floods in the city, according to the Georgian TV.

Heavy rain with wind and hail occurred in Tbilisi on the night of June 14. Houses, roads and infrastructure were damaged as the result of the disaster, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.