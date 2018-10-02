Death toll rises to 1,234 in Indonesia quake, tsunami disaster

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM The death toll from a powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami that struck Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi last week has reached 1,234 as bodies continue to be found in the rubble, authorities said Tuesday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a press conference in the afternoon that among the injured a total of 799 people suffered serious injuries, adding that 101 others are listed as missing, including one South Korean and one Belgian, KYODO NEWS reports.



Sutopo said refugees from the disaster that struck Friday evening now number 61,867 around the island.

There are 26 countries and two international organizations that have offered assistance in the form of air transportation, tents, water treatment facilities, generators, field hospitals and disinfectant, he told reporters.

Most of the deaths occurred in Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, and the nearby coastal town of Donggala which bore the brunt of the tsunamis.

The quake struck at 6:02 p.m. Friday at a depth of only 10 kilometers, centered on land near Donggala, located about 2,500 km northeast of the capital Jakarta.