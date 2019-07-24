Death toll rises to 11 in SW China landslide

GUIYANG. KAZINFORM - Eleven people are dead after a landslide hit Southwest China's Guizhou province late Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday, China Daily reports.

At about 9:20 pm Tuesday, a landslide lashed a villagein the city of Liupanshui, burying 21 houses. More than 50 people were livingin the affected area when the landslide struck, according to rescuers.

As of about 11 am Wednesday, 11 people were found dead,another 11 were rescued, and an estimated 34 remained missing. Rescue work isstill underway.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesdaythat it immediately activated an emergency response for the landslide and senta work team to the site to assist local governments in disaster relief.

Currently, some 560 professional rescuers aresearching the site thoroughly for the missing to minimize casualties, theministry said.

The ministry called for intensified geological andmeteorological monitoring to prevent secondary disasters, and efforts to ensurethe safety of rescuers.

Another landslide struck a construction site in avillage in Hezhang county, Guizhou province, at around 4 pm Tuesday, leavingone dead and six others missing, according to the county government.