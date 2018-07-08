Death toll rises to 42 in Thailand boat accident as rescue operation continues

PHUKET. KAZINFORM At least 42 people were confirmed dead and 14 others remained missing after two boats capsized in a storm off southern Thailand's Phuket island, Thai officials said on Saturday.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong told Xinhua that the Thai authorities found five bodies in the "Phoenix" tourist boat sunk some 30 to 40 meters under water Saturday morning, and they, along with two Chinese rescue teams, found another three in the boat Saturday afternoon, Xinhua reports.

Later, the Phuket government added that divers actually found nine bodies, but it was difficult to move the ninth body pressed by the sunken boat to the seabed.

Rear Admiral Charoenphol Koomrasee, deputy commander of the Third Fleet of the Royal Thai Navy, said that with 17 professional divers from the Chinese rescue teams joining, they scoured the wreckage of "Phoenix" on Saturday.

"After clearing the wreckage to make sure there is no one trapped inside anymore... we will pay more attention to the surface," Charoenphol said.

The deputy commander added that they were racing against the clock to find those who were still unaccounted for and they had dispatched three helicopters, eight ships and around 800 rescuers, including divers, for the 24-hour search.

Two boats carrying over 130 foreign tourists, mainly Chinese, capsized in high tides and strong winds off the southern Thai resort island of Phuket on Thursday afternoon.

All the victims were from the boat "Phoenix," while all 42 people onboard the boat "Serenata" were rescued and safe.

Phuket Governor Norraphat said the Thai government had set up service counters in Phuket Airport to assist relatives of the victims who were coming to Phuket.

For full version go to