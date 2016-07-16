Death toll rises to 90 after Turkish military coup attempt

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The death toll has risen to 90 people following a military coup attempt in Turkey with some 1,154 wounded, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

A failed military coup has left scores dead and over a thousand people wounded throughout Turkey following a violent attempt to overthrow the government by the country's military.

According to Turkish General Staff, 40 police officers are among the dead following the night's events.

Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish government came under siege by a faction of military forces who sought to end the rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan citing the leader's drift away from the country's long-held secularist values.

The military attempted to use helicopters and tanks to overthrow the Turkish leadership.

In his first address to the nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the coup attempt was carried out by a small minority within the military seeking to divide the country. He called the attempt "a blessing from Allah, because it will allow us to purge the military" of mutineers.

Throughout the attempted coup Erdogan called on his supporters to take to streets and stay outside until the situation in the country normalizes, stressing that united there is nothing they could not defeat, Sputniknews says.