Death toll rises to 95 in Kabul ambulance bomb blast: official

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Death toll from an explosives-laden ambulance detonated by a terrorist in Kabul on Saturday rose to 95, with 158 others wounded, according to a Public Health Ministry spokesman, Xinhua reports.

The latest figures showed that 95 people were killed and 158 others injured in the explosion which occurred near Sidarat Square, spokesman Wahid Majroh told Xinhua via phone.

The blast occurred roughly at 12:50 p.m. local time (0820 GMT) in front of Jamhoriat Hospital, where several government offices are located.

Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The assailant had used an ambulance to reach the area, which is closed for public vehicles.

Afghan security forces sealed off the scene shortly after the deadly explosion, while ambulances and civilian cars evacuated the victims to the city's hospitals.

The old building of the Afghan Interior Ministry is also located at the crowded area. The High Peace Council office has recently moved to the old building after the interior ministry moved to a new facility.

Shops, buildings including Jamhoriat or republic hospital building and many cars were severely damaged.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah strongly condemned the deadly attack, the fifth major terror attack in the country in January.

Scores of people rushed to hospitals across the city to donate blood for the victims as many of the wounded remained in critical condition.

Among those affected were many women and children. Afghanistan's ICRC has twitted that "ambulances are for saving lives, not destroying them."

"The use of an ambulance in today's attack in Kabul is harrowing. This could amount to perfidy under IHL (International Humanitarian Law). Unacceptable and unjustifiable," it said.

On Jan. 20, more than 20 people, including 14 foreigners, were killed after Taliban attacked a luxury hotel in Kabul.