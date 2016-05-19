Debris from missing EgyptAir plane found

LONDON. KAZINFORM Tow large plastic objects were found floating in a sea south of the island of Crete.

According to The Guardian, Greek state-run TV confirms that debris from the missing plane belonging to EgyptAir were found in 230 miles west of the island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea.

The debris was identified by an Egyptian C-295 aircraft. Greek media is reporting that the debris could be life jackets.

Earlier Greece's civil aviation authority issued a statement saying that the pilot of the fated EgyptAir plane was "in good spirits" when the country's air traffic controllers made contact with crew," Kazinform cites The Guardian