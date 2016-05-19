  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Debris from missing EgyptAir plane found

    19:20, 19 May 2016
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Tow large plastic objects were found floating in a sea south of the island of Crete.

    According to The Guardian, Greek state-run TV confirms that debris from the missing plane belonging to EgyptAir were found in 230 miles west of the island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea.
    The debris was identified by an Egyptian C-295 aircraft. Greek media is reporting that the debris could be life jackets.
    Earlier Greece's civil aviation authority issued a statement saying that the pilot of the fated EgyptAir plane was "in good spirits" when the country's air traffic controllers made contact with crew," Kazinform cites The Guardian

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!