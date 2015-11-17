December 1 Moscow hosts Eurasian Economic Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - December 1 , 2015 Moscow will host 2nd Eurasian Economic Congress, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

The congress will be a platform of direct dialogue of business community, public authorities of the countries - participants of the Eurasian Economic Union. The main objective of the event is to consider topical issues and practical aspects of Eurasian integration. The agenda of the II Eurasian Economic Congress - summing up the first year of the Eurasian Economic Union, formation of a common pharmaceuticals market of the EEU, the Customs Code of the EEU, discussion of attracting investments in infrastructure projects, development of trade and capital markets, cooperation with the EU, the Arab countries, China and India. It is expected that the event will be attended by ministers of the Eurasian Economic Commission, representatives of the EEU member states, as well as Egypt, India and other countries.