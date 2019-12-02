December 2. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd December.

- (1960) is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran. He was born 59 years ago in the city of Frunze (now Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan). He graduated from the Tashkent State University.

- (1971) is a famous journalist. She was born 48 years ago in East Kazakhstan region. She has graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

- (1972) is a deputy director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.