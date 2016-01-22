Decision on Majilis dissolution is a profound step, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President's decision on dissolution of the Majilis of the fifth convocation is a balanced and profound step, such an opinion was expressed by Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "Agromashholding" Dean Kim at a briefing in Central Communications Service under the President of Kazakhstan.

"We all know about the growing global crisis and the difficult economic situation in the world. Kazakhstan as a part of the global economy is also experiencing the negative impact of external factors, such as the fluctuation of the currency corridor, reduction of cost of energy. But, thanks to the wise policy of the Head of State we still have the opportunity to grow and develop. Therefore, the decision of Nursultan Nazarbayev to support the initiative on Majilis dissolution is a balanced and profound step. We fully support this idea," said D.Kim.