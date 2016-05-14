Decisions of Land Reform Commission to be transparent and open for population

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev promised that the people of the country would be given all the information about the work and decisions of the Land Reform Commission.

"Initially, I thought the first sitting of the commission would be no longer than five hours, but it lasted for almost seven hours. It shows the importance of the theme. The land is the riches of our nation. We all know it. I think we will continue to work in the chosen direction," D. Abayev said.

Besides, he noted that the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan is just being established now, but taking into account the importance of the land issue it's been included into the number of participants of the sitting.

"Everything is transparent now. About 150 journalists were covering the sitting today. We have to remember the power of the mass media. I can assure you that the people of Kazakhstan will have transparent information about the work and decisions of the commission," D. Abayev emphasized.