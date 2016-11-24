Declaration of 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence is a historical fact – Senator Beissenbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The adoption of the Declaration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence is a historical fact for the Kazakhstan society, Senator Askar Beissenbayev says.

“In my opinion, this historical fact proves that over 25 years of its independence, Kazakhstan has achieved a significant progress. This is the recognition of Kazakhstan’s achievement by the entire world, thanks in large part to the Leader of the Nation,” Beissenbayev noted in an interview with Kazinform.

“Our attitude to the state has changed to date and we have changed. We have even forgotten the difficult period of lack of financing and many issues seemed unsolvable. Today we can say with pride that in 25 years, Kazakhstan has shifted from totalitarian system to democratic one, from planned economy to market one. Psychology and attitude of our people have changed too,” the Senate Deputy emphasized.

Recall that on Wednesday, the deputies of the Parliament voted for adoption of the Declaration of the 25th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.