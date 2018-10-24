Declaration of 6th Congress of World Religious Leaders presented to OSCE

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The results of initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held in Astana on October 10-11, 2018, were presented at the OSCE Permanent Council meeting dedicated to religious tolerance and non-discrimination issues, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Kairat Sarybai highlighted the main components of a successful Kazakhstan's model for ensuring harmonious interfaith relations in the country and emphasized Kazakhstan's contribution to global efforts to promote peace and security.



The OSCE Permanent Council was informed about the main provisions of the Declaration of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, calling for creative cooperation in the name of the prosperity of all mankind. The full text of the Declaration was also distributed to all OSCE participating States.



The Kazakhstani diplomat informed the OSCE Permanent Council meeting participants of the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to launch a global platform for the development of interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue by creating an appropriate Center for the development of interfaith and intercivilizational dialogue.



A number of the OSCE participating States delegations, noting the results of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, expressed appreciation for the efforts of Kazakhstan in promoting peaceful and good-neighborly coexistence of various religions in an atmosphere of mutual respect.



The OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greming significantly contributed to the work of the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and was received by the Head of the State.