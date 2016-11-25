Declaration of Independence chronicles formation of sovereign Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Declaration of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence sums up results of what has been done over that period, believes Kyrgyz statesman and Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov.

"The Declaration adopted on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence, sums up results of what sovereign Kazakhstan has done so far. It is also a strategic plan of the future development of the country. Adopted by the Kazakh Parliament, the document is very informative, it fully reflects the basic principles of inner policy and foreign policy course of modern Kazakhstan," the Kyrgyz politician told Kazinform correspondent in Bishkek.



According to Mamytov, the adoption of the historical document illustrates that the nation trusts and supports President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives outlines in the Declaration.



"Nowadays Kazakhstan is the most stable country in the Central Asian region, its successful formation and development is inextricably associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev who was able to unite the multinational people of Kazakhstan at the dawn of independence," Mamytov noted.