Dederer: Status of UNSC nonpermanent member - recognition of Nazarbayev's strategic policy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 28th of June 2016 became the historic milestone for the entire Kazakhstan. For the first time in history our country obtained the status of a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018, says Alexander Dederer, Chairman of the "Vozrozhdeniye" (Revival) Association of the public associations of Germans in Kazakhstan.

"Status of the nonpermanent member of the UNSC is the recognition of Kazakhstan's merits in nonproliferation as well as its efforts to preserve peace and security. And by that I mean Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the OSCE and other peaceful initiatives," he told Kazinform correspondent.



According to Mr. Dederer, this [membership in the UNSC] is a huge responsibility and honor for Kazakhstan. "I believe this is a merit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thanks to his strategic policy our country enjoys such tremendous success," he noted.