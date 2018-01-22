Deep freeze grips Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deep freeze has gripped northern and eastern Kazakhstan on early Monday morning. It was caused by a cold anticyclone that formed over the Kara Sea, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

The cold snap will only strengthen in the next three days and blanket central, southeastern and southern regions of the country. Mercury is to drop to -40, -45°C in northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, and to -28, -33°C in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.



Meteorologists predict it will be unseasonably cold in Almaty region as well. Mercury is forecast to drop to -20,-25°C and -30,-35°C at night in Almaty region on January 24-29.



In addition, temperature drop is expected in Taldykorgan city.



It should be noted deep freeze caused school cancelations in Astana city and across several regions of Kazakhstan earlier this morning.