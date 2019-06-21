Defense force chopper makes crash landing in Tokyo, crew unharmed

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter made a crash landing at its camp in the suburbs of Tokyo on Friday, though both crew members escaped unharmed, the GSDF said, Kyodo reports.

The UH-1J multipurpose helicopter was being flown in an emergency landing training exercise when it came down at Camp Tachikawa around 9:55 a.m. The chopper was split in half and its main rotor blade damaged.



The GSDF said it found no mechanical problems after questioning the captain and second lieutenant aboard and the crash was likely caused by pilot error.



The second lieutenant was flying the chopper as its rear touched the ground and part of the main rotor blade broke off, and the captain was unable to restore balance, according to the GSDF.



"We apologize for making residents in the neighborhood anxious," Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a press conference.



The GSDF said it will set up an investigation team to look into the incident and suspend emergency helicopter landing drills for the time being.



Multipurpose helicopters are used to transport personnel and materials, and carry out rescue missions during disasters.