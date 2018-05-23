Defense industry development one of Kazakhstan priorities, President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Today's situation in the world forces all to strengthen the country's defense capability," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening the V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2018 in Astana.

"Our country pursues peaceful policy aimed at strengthening good-neighborly relations with near and far-abroad countries. However, today's situation in the world forces all to strengthen the country's defense capability. We try to do the same within the CSTO," the President stressed.



As the President stated, defense industry development is one of Kazakhstan's priorities.



"KADEX-2018 is an efficient tool to have this priority realized. For the past years it has turned into a large-scale event, an efficient platform for strengthening potential and development of military and industrial cooperation between the states. The new technologic epoch specifies special importance of this sector for ensuring security and further economic modernization," the President added.



For the first time the exhibition is being held under the aegis of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry set recently.