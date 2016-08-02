Defense Minister greeted participants of International Army Games 2016 (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A ceremonial opening of the International Army Games 2016 was held today on Gvardeisky range. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts the Games.

Over 270 participants from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Greece came to Kazakhstan for the Games.

The International Army Games 2016 is a grandiose military event that held from July 30 till August 13 in Kazakhstan and Russia.



The official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan broadcasts the games online. KazSport TV Channel will also air the games every day.



