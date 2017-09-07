Defense Minister receives UAE Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Colonel-General Saken Zhasuzakov held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, Kazinform learned from the Ministry's press service.

During the meeting, the Ambassador introduced the new military attaché at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, Brigadier General Rasheed Ali Seif Al Mahrazi. In turn, Minister Zhasuzakov welcomed this appointment and expressed confidence that it would greatly contribute to the development of the countries' relations in the defense sphere.

The sides also discussed defense cooperation.