Defense Minister reports to President Tokayev

Forces of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Nurlan Yermekbayev, Minister of Defense, the press service of Akorda informs.

Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the Head of State on liquidation of consequences of the emergency in the city of Arys.

The Minister of Defense also reported on the first stage of a functional analysis of the central office of the department. According to his words, more than 300 staff units of the ministry, the general staff and local military command bodies have been optimized.

Nurlan Yermekbayev also spoke about the results of the next military conscription, preparations for the winter training period and transfer of military equipment to the winter mode of operation. In addition, issues related to the development of air defense and naval forces, preparation for a military parade in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War as well as social protection of military personnel were touched upon.

At the end of the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the minister a number of specific instructions.