Defense Minister Yermekbayev severely reprimanded for Arys arms depot explosion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded a severe reprimand to Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev for the Arys arms depot explosion.

«The reconstruction of the town of Arys is underway, as we see. But now weare working on elimination of the consequences of system weaknesses andloosening of control from the side of the Defense Ministry,» said Tokayev atthe Cabinet’s enlarged meeting today.

As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his dissatisfactionwith the situation in the Ministry of Defense and awarded a severe reprimand toMinister Nurlan Yermekbayev.