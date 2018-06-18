Defense Ministry rounds out KADEX 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Defense Minister has chaired an enlarged meeting to discuss the most important projects showcased at the V International Exhibition Weapons Systems and Military Equipment "KADEX-2018", held from May 23 to 26, 2018 in Astana, the ministry's press service reports.



Following the review of the projects displayed at the KADEX 2018, heads of the Defense Ministry's structural divisions elaborated relevant proposals on systems, pieces of armament and equipment.





Upon completion of the sitting elaborated were decisions on further equipping of the country's Armed Forces with modern weapons and military equipment demonstrated at the KADEX 2018.