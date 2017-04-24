Defense Ministry summarizes results of military units check

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Defense Ministry has completed a control audit of military units and formations, for the 2016-2017 winter period, the Ministry press service reports.

Defense Ministry has checked over 2,000 units nationwide, of them over 1,500 platoons, about 500 companies and batteries, about 150 battalions and divisions. The personnel passed tests on basic subjects. About 1,500 live fire, tactical, tactical-special, and control complex exercises were conducted and more than 3,000 units of military equipment and weapons were included.

As a result of the check, military units #14776, #97617 of air defense forces, #21814 of naval forces, and #18404 of ground forces were noted were noted.

The control check of the troops showed that the Kazakh Armed Forces are ready to successfully carry out combat training tasks.