    DeGale wants fight vs. GGG in summer

    08:18, 28 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF middleweight champion James DeGale (23-1-1, 14 KOs) from the UK has included Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in his hit list for next fights, according to Sports.kz.    

    "Golovkin? I can easily go down to fight this great man for the middleweight title", Daily Mail cites DeGale. He is planning a huge fight in London in June.

    Also, his hit list includes Callum Smith (22-0, 17 KOs), Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) and George Groves (25-3, 18 KOs).

    It should be noted that, nonetheless, a unification bout against the other British boxer Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs), WBO belt holder is of higher priority for Golovkin in June.

     

