Delegation led by Almaty rgn governor arrives in Tatarstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation led by Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov arrived in Kazan, Tatarstan, Kazinform cites the regional administration's press service.

According to Kuanysh Ozharov, Chief Expert of the press service, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Deputy Prime Minister Vasil Shaykhraziev, and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan Albert Karimov met the governor.

Today the delegation will visit several enterprises and get familiar with Tatarstan's industrial, tourism and investment potential.