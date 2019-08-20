Delegation of Indonesia’s Regional Representative Council to attend 4th meeting of Eurasian parliaments’ speakers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Monday, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Speaker of the Regional Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mr. Oesman Sapta.

Duringthe conversation the Ambassador informed the Indonesian side about the latest political and economictransformations in the country and the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreignpolicy. The Kazakh diplomatnoted that a confidential political dialogue had been established andmaintained between the two countries at the high and highest levels.

Heemphasized that Kazakhstan and Indonesia were the largest states and economiesin their respective regions and have great potential for thedevelopment of bilateral cooperation, especially in trade, economic andinvestment spheres.

Mr. Sapta expressed gratitude to the Kazakh side for theinvitation to the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments GreaterEurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership slated for September 23-24, 2019 inNur Sultan, and confirmed the participation of the Regional RepresentativeCouncil’s delegation in the Forum.