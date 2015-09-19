Delegation of People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan met with Kazakhstani students in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Eraly Tugzhanov met with representatives of the Association of Kazakhstani Students in China in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Beijing.

The delegates told the students about the Kazakhstan model of public consent and national unity and called them to proudly represent Kazakhstan in foreign countries and study well.

During the meeting the participants of the meeting discussed the concept of development of trilingual model introduced in the country, meaning of five institutional reforms and patriotism. The students asked questions about the activity of the Assembly. After the official part of the meeting the participants had a group photo and then continued in an informal format where they discussed different ideas and initiatives of the Association of Kazakhstani Students in China.