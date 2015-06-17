Delegation or KazCosmos held number of talks at Le Bourget exhibition

ASTANA. KIAZINFORM - The delegation of KazCosmos headed by chairman of the aviation and space committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev is in France within the working trip. The Kazakhstani delegation takes part in the International Paris Air Show 2015 in Le Bourget.

The exhibition is organized in Le Bourget place in the vicinity of Paris for the 51 st time in its history. This year, more than 2 thousand exhibits from 44 world countries are displayed there.

The delegation of KazCosmos held the talks with the heads of the International space corporation Kosmotras and discussed the prospects of "Dnepr" program, in which Kazakhstan participates.

During the meeting with representatives of Roscosmos the sides exchanged opinions in the context of the recent decision on establishment of space rocket system "Baiterek" at Baikonur cosmordome and recent decision on future cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan within Baikonur.

At the invitation of the heads of the National Centre for Space Studies of France, head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev took part in the meeting of heads of space agencies who arrived for Paris Air Show 2015.

The heads of space agencies discussed a joint statement on uniting efforts for space monitoring of the climate of the Earth. It is believed that the declaration of the heads of space agencies will be adopted at the sitting of the International Academy of Astronautics in September 2015 in Mexico.

Besides, the delegation of Kazakhstan had the most important talks there with the strategic partner of Kazakhstan - Airbus Defense & Space.