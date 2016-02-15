Delhi hosted Road Show to promote investment opportunities of East Kazakhstan region

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM On 11 February 2016, at the New Delhi's at Shangri-La Hotel Government of East Kazakhstan Region in collaboration with Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and with support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India organized the Road Show on the investment climate and investment attractiveness of the East Kazakhstan region.

A delegation headed by First deputy Akim (Governor) of the East Kazakhstan Region Mr.Narymbet Saktaganov shared their views with the representatives of more than 80 Indian companies on the prevailing investment climate in East Kazakhstan region with a special focus on the main investment projects and replied to the questions of the Indian participants.

First deputy Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region Mr.Narymbet Saktaganov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India H.E. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Director of Investment and Technology Promotion, the Ministry of External Affairs of India Mr. K. Nagaraj Naidu, Joint Director International Affairs (ASSOCHAM) Guaraav Tripathi, Chairman National Council on Waste Managemant (ASSOCHAM) Dr.K.D. Gupta addressed the audience.During the event was signed the memorandum of cooperation between the Government of the East Kazakhstan region and ASSOCHAM.

World exhibition EXPO-2017 “Future Energy” which will be held in Astana was also highlighted during the event.The day before, on 10 February 2016 the above mentioned delegation headed by First deputy Akim and Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India have met with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) leadership to discuss the ways of cooperation between the major Indian and East Kazakhstan region companies.

Source: The Hans India

Direct link: https://www.thehansindia.com/posts/index/International/2016-02-14/Delhi-hosted-Road-Show-to-promote-investment-opportunities-of-East-Kazakhstan-Region/207157