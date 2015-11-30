Delhi’s Nehru Park to host Kazakhstan concert

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM New Delhi's popular Nehru Park will be playing host to a chamber orchestra concert from Kazakhstan on December 6. A similar event will take place at the Siri Fort Auditorium on December 5.

The event, which has been organised jointly by the Kazakhstan National University of Arts and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in New Delhi, will have two popular soloists from Kazakhstan performing before an Indian audience for the first time.

Ten items will be performed by the duo from a collection of composers such as J. Rossini, G.Handel, P. Tchaikovsky, A. Vivaldi, Franz Waxman and C. Bixio.

Aiman Mussakhajayeva, who has the singular honour of being declared the “People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, and is widely known both nationally and internationally in music circles, will be joined by Azamat Zheltyrgusov in this unique performance that will take place next Sunday afternoon.

Titled as the “Kazakh Eli Classic”, the concert will be conducted by Aidar Torybayev.

Mussakhajayeva is one of the brightest representatives of the violin school of Kazakhstan. Her personality can be seen in concert and in educational activities. She generously gives her talent to the people from all walks of life.

